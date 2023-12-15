Catholic World News

Pope laments warfare in meeting with Italian youth

December 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At a December 15 audience with young members of Italian Catholic Action, Pope Francis called attention to the suffering brought on by war, particularly in Gaza, in Ukraine, and in Yemen.

Only through the love of God and neighbor “will the world find the light and peace it needs,” the Pope told his young audience.

