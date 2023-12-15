Catholic World News

Myanmar bishop seeks safety in forest after army attacks cathedral

December 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Celso Ba Shwe of Lolkaw, Myanmar, has fled to the forest after a brutal army assault on the town.

In late November Bishop Shwe that the army had attacked and seized the diocesan pastoral center. AsiaNews reports that the bishop has now sought shelter in the forest, along with most of the people of the Kayah state.

The bishop reports that he returned to his cathedral to retrieve some records, and found a scene of utter desolation, with mangled corpses littering the street.

