Myanmar army attacks Catholic pastoral center

November 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A pastoral center run by the Diocese of Lolkaw, Myanmar, has been attacked and occupied by the country’s military.

After artillery shells destroyed the roof of the building—which has served as temporary housing for displaced people—the pastoral center was abandoned by church personnel, and the military moved in to seize it.

Bishop Celso Ba Shwe told the Fides news service that 80% of the population of the local Kayah state are now displaced because of the civil war. Several hundred are now living in the complex around the diocesan cathedral, where their condition remains precarious.

