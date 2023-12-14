Catholic World News

Belgian priest killed in Democratic Republic of Congo

December 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on VRT

CWN Editor's Note: A Belgian priest was killed in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, on December 13.

Father Pol Feyen, a Salesian missionary, was stabbed by assailants at his residence. The circumstances of the crime have not been made clear.

Father Feyen was 82 years old and in poor health when he was killed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!