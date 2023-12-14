Catholic World News

Supreme Court will hear case on mail-order abortion pill

December 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court has agreed to review lower court decisions that found that the FDA improperly approved mail-order chemical abortions using the abortion pill mifepristone.

54% of abortions in the United States are now performed with pills, the Associated Press reported in 2022.

