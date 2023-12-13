Catholic World News

Israeli airstrike damages Gaza’s only Catholic church

December 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Shrapnel from Israeli strikes on nearby buildings has damaged Gaza’s sole Catholic church and other parish buildings.

“Only a miracle prevented a big catastrophe from happening to us,” a local source told Aid to the Church in Need. The charity stated that the parish has run out of fuel and thus has no electricity.

Israeli strikes have also destroyed a Catholic school and dozens of Christian homes and have damaged a Christian hospital and a 12th-century Greek Orthodox church.

