Christian homes and a Catholic school among buildings destroyed in Gaza

November 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Israeli bombing has destroyed the Catholic school of the Holy Rosary Sisters in Gaza, according to Sister Nabila Saleh, the school’s principal.

Founded in 2000 in an impoverished area of Gaza, the school had grown from its original 160 students to 1,250 students.

Sister Saleh also told Aid to the Church in Need that Israeli bombing had destroyed the homes of at least 53 Christian families.

