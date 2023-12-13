Catholic World News

NY ban on firearms in houses of worship violates 1st Amendment, court rules

December 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court has ruled that a New York State law banning firearms in houses of worship violates the First Amendment of the Constitution.

The law “is not neutral because it allows the owners of many forms of private property, including many types of retail businesses open to the public, to decide for themselves whether to allow firearms on the premises, while denying the same autonomy to places of worship,” the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled.

