Pope thanks donors of Vatican creche

December 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met in a private audience on December 12 with representatives of the groups that donated the Nativity creche and the Christmas tree now on display in St. Peter’s Square.

The Pope remarked that the faithful should “listen to what Jesus tells us from the unique ‘cathedra’ of the manger.”

