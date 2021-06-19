Catholic World News

‘In persona episcopi’: Pope Francis continues to unite Italian dioceses

December 12, 2023

Continuing a trend that has accelerated in recent years, Pope Francis on December 11 united two Italian dioceses in persona episcopi [in the person of the bishop].

While continuing to govern the Diocese of Caserta, Bishop (now Archbishop) Pietro Lagnese will also govern the Archdiocese of Capua.

Such arrangements for Italy’s 226 dioceses have become increasingly routine:

For all current news, visit our News home page.