Catholic World News

‘In persona episcopi’: diocesan consolidations continue in Italy

November 11, 2022

Continuing a trend that has accelerated in recent years, Pope Francis on November 10 united two Italian dioceses in persona episcopi [in the person of the bishop].

While continuing to govern the Diocese of Frosinone-Veroli-Ferentino (which was formed from a 1986 diocesan merger), Bishop Ambrogio Spreafico will also govern the Diocese of Anagni-Alatri (also formed from a 1986 diocesan merger).

Such arrangements for Italy’s 227 dioceses have become increasingly routine:

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!