Sacramento diocese to file for bankruptcy

December 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Sacramento, California will file for bankruptcy protection, in the face of more than 250 sex-abuse lawsuits.

Bishop Jaime Soto said that the bankruptcy proceedings would “allow me to equitably respond to the large number of those who are victim-survivors of abuse.”

Sacramento becomes the 33rd US diocese to enter bankruptcy because of the sex-abuse scandal.

