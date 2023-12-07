Catholic World News

US bishops tabled sensitive statement on indigenous peoples

December 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At a November meeting, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops moved into executive session to discuss a proposed pastoral statement on pastoral work with indigenous peoples, then tabled the statement.

The Pillar reports that the statement, which included an apology for the Church’s treatment of Native Americans, may have raised concerns about legal liability.

