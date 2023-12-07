Catholic World News

Refugees of ethnic clash in India find open arms in majority-Christian state

December 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 12,000 Christians who are members of the Kuki people have fled the northeastern Indian state of Manipur for neighboring Mizoram state (map), which is 87% Christian.

Ethnic violence in Manipur erupted in May, with 220 churches and 17 Hindu temples destroyed by early August.

