220 churches have been destroyed in Manipur since May

August 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: 220 churches and 17 Hindu temples in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur (map) have been destroyed since May, Agence France-Presse reported.



In contrast to other bishops, Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai recently said that the violence there is not religiously motivated. The state is 41% Hindu, 41% Christian, 8% Muslim, and 8% Sanamahi.

