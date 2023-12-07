Catholic World News

Pope renews prayers for war-torn countries

December 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his December 6 audience, Pope Francis called for prayers for those suffering from war, particularly in Ukraine, Israel, and Palestine, and reiterated his oft-repeated sentiment that war is always a defeat for humanity, with arms manufacturers the only ones to profit from war.

Saying that he was feeling much better but still struggling from the effects of illness, the Pontiff asked an aide to read his Wednesday catechesis. Nonetheless, he personally made the appeal for prayer for peace.

The Pope’s words about peace were not included in the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!