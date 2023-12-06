Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, reflects on the Holy Spirit and evanglelization

December 06, 2023

Continuing his series of Wednesday catecheses on the theme of “the passion for evangelization: the apostolic zeal of the believer,” Pope Francis devoted his December 6 general audience to the theme of “proclamation and the Holy Spirit.”

“In our continuing catechesis on apostolic zeal, we now reflect on how the preaching of the Gospel always takes place in the power of the Holy Spirit,” Pope Francis said, in the words of the Vatican summary of his remarks. “As the Gift of God (cf. Jn 4:10), the Spirit prepares, sustains and fosters growth and new life in the Church.”

The summary continued:

Yet, in every activity of evangelization, the primacy always belongs to God the Father, who sent his Son among us and bestowed the gift of the Holy Spirit upon the Church. In our witness to the Risen Christ, we are called to imitate the creativity and simplicity that are the hallmark of the Spirit’s work. May the fire of the Holy Spirit continue to burn within us, strengthen us in unity and missionary zeal, as we strive to be joyful witnesses of our salvation in Christ, even to the ends of the earth.

