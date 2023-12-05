Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman explains why abortion is a genuine ‘priority’ amid elections

December 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: “From the moment of conception, life is sacred, that’s the foundation,” said Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington (VA), the chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee, as he explained why abortion is the bishops’ preeminent public policy priority.

The prelate made his remarks after the bishops, in a 225-11 vote at their November meaning, affirmed that “the threat of abortion remains our pre-eminent priority because it directly attacks our most vulnerable and voiceless brothers and sisters and destroys more than a million lives per year in our country alone.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!