Council of Cardinals meets to discuss feminine role

December 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals is meeting in Rome this week, to discuss the “feminine dimensions of the Church.”

At a November 30 audience with members of the International Theological Commission, Pope Francis said said that the Church needed more feminine influence and disclosed that the topic would be on the agenda for his advisory board.

Since completing the task for which it was formed—advising the Pontiff on the restructuring of the Roman Curia—the Council of Cardinals has taken up a number of other issues, including the war in Ukraine and the Synod on Synodality.

