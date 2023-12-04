Catholic World News

Another Nigerian priest kidnapped

December 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Father Kingsley Eze was abducted from by gunmen on November 30 as he was traveling to visit a sick parishioner in southern Nigeria.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!