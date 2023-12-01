Catholic World News

A canonical process exists for removing bishops, Pillar notes

December 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Although a leading Vatican official has said that there is “no official mechanism for firing of bishops,” Ed Condon of The Pillar points out that a process does exist— and was created by Pope Francis himself.

With his 2016 montu proprio Come Una Madre Amorivale, the Pope established a process for the removal of a bishop “if he has through negligence committed or through omission facilitated acts that have caused grave harm to others, either to physical persons or to the community as a whole.” The process was evidently not followed in the case of Bishop Joseph Strickland.

