Catholic World News

Vatican official backs Pope’s right to remove bishops

November 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts—the Vatican’s top body for canon law—told reporters in Rome that the Pope has the authority to remove diocesan bishops without a canonical trial.

Bishop Juan Ignacio Arrieta said that a bishop who is not guilty of any canonical crime may be removed after an “evaluation of communion” with other bishops and with the Holy See.

“There is no official mechanism for the firing of bishops, which can be evaluated by the college of bishops and by the Pope,” the bishop said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!