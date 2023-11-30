Catholic World News

Sagrada Familía basilica in Barcelona inaugurates the towers of the Evangelists

November 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the apostolic nuncio to Spain, blessed four new towers of Sagrada Família, the famed basilica in Barcelona, Spain.

Designed by the Servant of God Antoni Gaudí, the church was consecrated by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010, nearly 130 years after the 1882 groundbreaking.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

