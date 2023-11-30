Catholic World News

Catholics at COP28 vow to carry ill Pope’s call for action on climate change

November 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) begins in Dubai on November 30.

Pope Francis was scheduled to address the conference on December 2, but decided not to attend because of illness.

