Catholic World News

Papal trip to Dubai is on despite illness

November 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis plans to travel to Dubai this weekend to participate in the COP28 climate conference, despite a lung inflammation that has made his breathing difficult, the Vatican has announced.

“The Pope is doing well” as he recovers from the infection with the help of antibiotics, said papal spokesman Matteo Bruni. He said that the Pope would be accompanied on the trip by a doctor and a nurse, but no further precautions are currently planned.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!