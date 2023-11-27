Catholic World News

Paraguay’s president meets with Pontiff

November 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 27 with President Santiago Peña Palacios of Paraguay.

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the talks centered on Church-state relations and the plans by a new government in Paraguay to combat poverty. The talks also touched on concerns for the environment and world peace.

