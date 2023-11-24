Catholic World News

Christmas tree arrives in St. Peter’s Square

November 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An 80-foot spruce tree, shipped from Italy’s Piedmont region, has arrived in St. Peter’s Square to serve as the Vatican’s featured Christmas tree.

The officially lighting ceremony for the Christmas tree will be held on December 9.

