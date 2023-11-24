Catholic World News

President of Cyprus meets with Pope

November 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 24 with President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus.

The Vatican reported that the conversation centered on Church-state relations, but also touched on international affairs, particularly the question of migration.

