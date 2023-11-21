Catholic World News

New book by Pope celebrates the Christmas creche

November 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A new book by Pope Francis— a collection of reflections on the Christmas scene— has been released in Italy with a new introduction by the Pontiff.

The short book, Christmas at the Nativity, is already available in an English translation. Its appearance marks the 800th anniversary of the introduction of the Christmas creche by St. Francis of Assisi.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!