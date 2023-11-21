Catholic World News

Pope rues plight of children in war

November 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis tweeted on November 20, “How many children are deprived of the fundamental right to life and to physical and mental integrity due to conflicts? How many children are forced to take part, directly or indirectly, in fighting, and bear the scars? No war is worth the tears of children.”

