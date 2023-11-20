X - CLOSE Make your gift today! Help keep Catholics around the world educated and informed. Already donated? Log in to stop seeing these donation pop-ups.

Ohio priest sentenced to life in prison for sex-trafficking convictions

November 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Michael Zacharias, a priest of the Diocese of Toledo, has been sentenced to concurrent life sentences for the sex trafficking of a minor and two counts of sex trafficking adults.

Ordained in 2002, the 56-year-old priest had once served as vicar forane of one of the diocese’s deaneries. A jury convicted him in May.

“Zacharias has maintained his innocence, saying none of the sexual contact occurred when the boys were minors and that any sexual contact after they became adults was consensual,” KDKA reported.

