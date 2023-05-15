Catholic World News

Jury convicts priest of sex trafficking 3 victims in northern Ohio

May 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Michael Zacharias, a priest of the Diocese of Toledo (OH), has been convicted of five counts of sex trafficking that involved three male victims. Ordained in 2002, the 56-year-old priest had once served as vicar forane of one of the diocese’s deaneries.



“The acts of which Rev. Michael Zacharias has been found guilty are reprehensible, morally deplorable, and manifestly contrary to the dignity due to each human person and the dignity of the priesthood,” said Bishop Daniel Thomas.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

