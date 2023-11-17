Catholic World News

Colleges that emphasize fidelity to Catholic teaching see ‘unprecedented’ enrollment numbers

November 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on Daily Signal

CWN Editor's Note: Belmont Abbey College, Benedictine College, Franciscan University of Steubenville, and the University of Mary (among others) have experienced record growth, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!