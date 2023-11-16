Catholic World News

Vatican plans shift to electric cars

November 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican will gradually replace all its gas-powered cars with electric vehicles.

The governorate of the Vatican city-state announced the plan on November 16, as part of a broader initiative to save energy and protect the environment. The Vatican plans to have a “carbon-neutral” fleet of vehicles by 2030.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!