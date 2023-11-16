Catholic World News

New Ways Ministry criticizes letter on gender ideology by San Francisco, Oakland bishops

November 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: New Ways Ministry, which dissents from Catholic teaching on homosexuality, criticized “The Body-Soul Unity of the Human Person,” a recent pastoral letter on gender ideology by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco and Bishop Michael Barber, SJ of Oakland.

New Ways Ministry was the subject of a notification by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (1999) and a statement by the US bishops (2011).

Pope Francis, however, has praised Sister Jeannine Gramick, co-founder of New Ways Ministry, in a handwritten letter. Last month, he met with Sister Gramick and other leaders of the group for 50 minutes.

