Catholic World News

Pope Francis meets with US LGBT group previously denounced by Vatican

October 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: New Ways Ministry is an organization that was the subject of a notification by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (1999) and a statement by the US bishops (2011) for its dissent from Catholic teaching on homosexuality.

Pope Francis, however, has praised Sister Jeannine Gramick, co-founder of New Ways Ministry, in a handwritten letter. On October 17, he met with Sister Gramick and other leaders of the group for 50 minutes.

“The meeting was very emotional for me,” said Sister Gramick. “From the day he was elected, I have loved and admired Pope Francis because of his humility, his love for the poor and for those shunned by society. He is the human face of Jesus in our era.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!