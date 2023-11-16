Catholic World News

Swiss bishops speak to Pope about sexual abuse scandal

November 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On November 14, Pope Francis received Bishop Felix Gmür of Basel, the president of the Bishops’ Conference of Switzerland, and Bishop Joseph Maria Bonnemain of Chur.

During the audience, Bishop Gmür and Bishop Bonnemain presented “the measures that the Swiss bishops would like to take” again sexual abuse, according to the bishops’ conference.

In June, the Vatican asked Bishop Bonnemain to conduct a preliminary investigation into allegations that current and former Swiss bishops covered up the sexual abuse of minors. Bishop Gmür, a proponent of women’s ordination, said in September that “the time is ripe to abolish celibacy.”

