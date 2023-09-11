Catholic World News

Vatican orders investigation into Swiss bishops who allegedly covered up abuse

September 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In May, Father Nicolas Betticher, a former diocesan vicar general, wrote a letter to the apostolic nuncio accusing six current and retired bishops, as well as high-ranking priests, of covering up abuse, according to the report. “There are accusations against some of them of having committed sexual assaults themselves in the past,” he wrote.

In June, the Vatican appointed Bishop Joseph Bonnemain of Chur to conduct a preliminary investigation. The investigation was disclosed in an article in Blick, a German-language publication.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

