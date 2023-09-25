Catholic World News

Leading Swiss bishop calls for women’s ordination, says ‘time is ripe to abolish celibacy’

September 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on Swissinfo

CWN Editor's Note: The discipline of clerical celibacy is a “sign is no longer understood by society today,” Bishop Felix Gmür of Basel, president of the Swiss Bishops’ Conference, said in an interview. “The time is ripe to abolish celibacy. I have no problem at all imagining married priests.”

Bishop Gmür is a participant in the upcoming Synod on synodality.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

