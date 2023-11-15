Catholic World News

Ghana Church leader raps ‘uncontrolled corruption’

November 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the president of the Ghana bishops’ conference, has charged that “massive uncontrolled corruption is suffocating the nation.”

The bishop’s complaint follows a UN study that found 27% of the people in Ghana who had contact with a public official were asked to pay a bribe. “It appears corruption is legalized,” observed Bishop Gyamfi, denouncing “the impunity and arrogance of some politicians and their defense of corruption.”

