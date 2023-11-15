Catholic World News

Papal call for daily prayer for peace

November 15, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his November 15 general audience, Pope Francis called upon the faithful to pray daily for peace “wherever there is war.”

The Pope asked for prayers for “martyred Ukraine, which suffers so much,” as well as for the Holy Land and Sudan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!