Pope Francis praises Sicilian bishop accused of covering up sexual abuse

November 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During a recent audience, Pope Francis said, “I greet Bishop Rosario Gisana of Piazza Armerina: he is good, this bishop, good. He was persecuted, slandered, yet he stood firm, always, just, a just man.”

“Francis did not elaborate on what he meant by Gisana being persecuted and slandered,” The Pillar reported. “But the Pope’s comments quickly sparked controversy, as Gisana is a contentious figure facing allegations of covering up sexual abuse.”

