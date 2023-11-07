Catholic World News

Papal praise for compassion of ‘Little House of Mercy’ in Sicily

November 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Apostolic Fraternity of Mercy, which is commemorating its 25th anniversary, and the community of the Little House of Mercy (Gela, Sicily), which is commemorating its 10th anniversary. The November 6 audience took place in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

Citing the Diary of St. Faustina Kowalska, Pope Francis encouraged the members of the community to exhibit “humble magnanimity” to those in need—along with a “holy creative restlessness.”

“Do everything with only one desire: that the people who meet you come to know Him,” the Pope said. “Try, in doing good, to disappear, with humility, so that in what you do the Lord alone may appear, and all may come to Him.”

