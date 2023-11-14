Catholic World News

Leading Lithuanian lawmaker discusses Ukraine with Pontiff

November 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on @VCmilyte

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, the speaker of the Seimas (Lithuania’s parliament), on November 13.

“Grateful for the audience with His Holiness Pope Francis,” she tweeted afterwards. “His call to end war resonates deeply. Lithuania values the Holy See’s support, prayers for Ukraine, and aid to war refugees. Let’s unite for a world free from aggression.”

Čmilytė-Nielsen, a chess grandmaster as well as a lawmaker, traveled to the Vatican for the 400th anniversary of St. Josaphat’s feast and martyrdom.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!