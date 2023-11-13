Catholic World News

Ukrainian Church recalls 400th anniversary of martyrdom of St. Josaphat

November 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, celebrated the Divine Liturgy in St. Peter’s Basilica on November 12 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the martyrdom of St. Josaphat. The head of the Basilian Order of St. Josaphat spoke at Vespers in St. Peter’s Basilica on November 11.

St. Josaphat was born into Eastern Orthodoxy and later become a Catholic monk and bishop.

“I greet with affection the pilgrimage of Ukrainian faithful and Basilian monks – I can see the Ukrainian flags there – from various countries to celebrate the fourth centenary of the martyrdom of Saint Josaphat,” Pope Francis said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on November 12. “I pray with you for peace in your beleaguered country. Brothers and sisters, let us not forget tormented Ukraine, let us not forget her.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!