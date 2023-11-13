Catholic World News

Papal prayer for COP28, gratitude for Laudato Si’ Action Platform

November 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following his November 12 Angelus address, Pope Francis called for prayers for COP28, the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, and drew attention to the Laudato Si’ Action Platform, named after his encyclical letter on care for our common home.

“Two years ago, the Laudato Si’ Action Platform was launched,” Pope Francis said. “I thank those who have joined in this initiative and encourage them to continue on the path of ecological conversion. In this regard, let us pray for the Dubai Climate Change Conference, COP28, which is now close at hand.”

The Laudato Si’ Action Platform is an initiative of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

