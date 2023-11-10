Catholic World News

GOP presidential candidates debate abortion in wake of Ohio referendum

November 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following the decision by Ohio voters to enshrine abortion in the state constitution (bishops’ statement), five GOP presidential candidates weighed in on abortion during a November 8 debate.

“We’re better off when we can promote a culture of life,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I think of all the stuff that’s happened to the pro-life cause; they have been caught flat-footed on these referenda.”

“Let’s agree on how we can ban late-term abortions,” said former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. “Let’s make sure we encourage adoptions and good quality adoptions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

