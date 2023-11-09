Catholic World News

Ohio’s bishops lament enshrinement of abortion in state constitution

November 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: By a 57%-43% margin, voters in Ohio approved a ballot initiative enshrining abortion in the state constitution.

“Today is a tragic day for women, children and families in Ohio,” the bishops wrote in response. “We mourn that the dignity of human life remains concealed by the duplicity of a culture of death ... As we pray for the conversion of minds and hearts to the gospel of life, we recommit ourselves to defending children in the womb and supporting women in need.”

