Catholic World News

Ohio voters enshrine abortion in state constitution

November 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Ohio Secretary of State

CWN Editor's Note: By a 57%-43% margin, voters in Ohio have passed Issue 1, “A Self-Executing Amendment Relating to Abortion and Other Reproductive Decisions.”

The state’s bishops and their public policy arm, the Catholic Conference of Ohio, urged the faithful to vote against the amendment and promoted a 54-day Rosary novena for the amendment’s defeat.

Ohio voters also voted to legalize marijuana by a 57%-43% margin.

The Issue 1 that passed in Ohio’s November election is distinct from the Issue 1 that was defeated in an August special election. The August ballot initiative, favored by some pro-life advocates, would have made it harder for voters to amend Ohio’s constitution.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!