Catholic World News

Pope baptizes Ukrainian baby

November 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has baptized a Ukrainian baby in Domus Sanctae Marthae (Casa Santa Marta), the Vatican guest house that has served as the papal residence for the past decade.

The baby is the youngest of ten children of a Ukrainian couple that is active in the Neocatechumenal Way. The parents were accompanied by Bishop Leon Dubrawski, OFM, of Kamianets-Podilskyi (Ukraine).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!